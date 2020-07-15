Timothy Joe "Tim" Greer, a resident of Newton, died Saturday morning July 11, 2020 in a Dothan hospital as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident which occurred June 26, on Barrington Rd. in Dothan. He was 56. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Greer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries