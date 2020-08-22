Griffith, Charlotte B.

On Tuesday August 11, 2020 Heaven gained an extraordinary woman. Charlotte B. Griffith, loving mother of two passed away at the age of 95. She was grandmother to 5, great-grandmother to 7, & great-great-grandmother to 3. Charlotte was born on April 23, 1925 in Wilmington, North Carolina to Hattie Vance & George Alexander Biddle. She was one of their 4 daughters including Helen, Rosa Lee, & Winnifred. In July of 1944 she married Hugh McClellan Griffith in Wilmington, NC. They raised two beautiful daughters, Gay & Cathy as they moved their home through 8 states for Hugh's career before finally settling down in Dothan, Alabama in 1967. Her marriage to Hugh was one of the great love stories of our time. They truly enjoyed each other & were never so far away that they couldn't hear that "Hey Babe!" from the next room. In their presence you could feel their love emanating & softening your very being. Perhaps the greatest facet to their marriage was their fierce & passionate love for the Lord. Charlotte & Hugh were both true disciples, having participated in mission work abroad & always responding to whatever call God placed on their lives. Their love, generosity, kindness, & deep goodness was renown. They were shining examples of what children of the Lord should be & left a lasting impression of steadfast faith on their family as well as their church family. Charlotte had a passion for family, being a homemaker for her husband & their girls. She loved her beautiful backyard garden, as did everyone in the family. You could often find her walking around the yard of their southern Alabama home tending to her azaleas or admiring the hummingbirds that would flutter nearby. She had such an admiration for the beauty the Lord placed in nature. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Hugh, her mother Hattie, her father George, & her sisters Helen & Rosa. She is survived by her daughters Gay Oberlander (husband Richard) & Cathy Bailey (husband Michael), & her sister Winnifred who will continue to carry her memory & pass down her stories of faith, strength, & love to their children, grandchildren, & great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions are encouraged to Salvation Army or Habitat for Humanity. Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home
