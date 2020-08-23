 Skip to main content
Gulledge, Curtis
Gulledge, Curtis

Mr. Curtis Gulledge, a resident of Ozark, passed away at his home Thursday afternoon, August 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 78. Celebration of Life services will be held at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. www.fuquabankston.com

Gulledge, Curtis
Service information

Aug 23
Visitation
Sunday, August 23, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Aug 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 23, 2020
5:00PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
