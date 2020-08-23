Gulledge, Curtis

Mr. Curtis Gulledge, a resident of Ozark, passed away at his home Thursday afternoon, August 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 78. Celebration of Life services will be held at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. www.fuquabankston.com
