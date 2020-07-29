Hall, Rose Isaac

Rose Isaac Hall, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Extendicare at the age of 103. A private family service will be held at Glover Funeral Home with the Rev. Rob Oates officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 3012 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama, 36303. Born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 11, 1917, to Mary and Mathew Isaac. Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Dale Hall; four sisters and three brothers. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Connie (Doug) Lurie and a son, Stan (Jenny) Hall; brother, William Isaac, and sisters-in-law Peggy (Bob) McKechnie and Patsy Waller; Grandchildren, Allison (Lee) McKinnon and Doug (Jamie) Lurie and four Great-Grandchildren, Eleanor Rose and Caroline Lurie and Henry and Isaac McKinnon; several nieces and nephews. The family thanks Extendicare for their love and kindness for the past seven years. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.