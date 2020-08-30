Ham, Kenneth Randolph

Kenneth Randolph Ham, a resident of Panama City, Florida, formerly of Abbeville, died early Saturday morning August 29, 2020, at his home. He was 93. Private graveside services for the family will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, August 31, 2020, in the Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, near Abbeville, with Reverend Don Adams officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity. Mr. Ham was born and reared in Henry County where he lived most of his lifetime before moving to Panama City in 2015. He served his country in the U. S. Army during World War II. Mr. Ham was a member of the Oakey Grove Baptist Church and Brown's Crossroads Masonic Lodge. Mr. Ham was retired from Farmer's Tire in Abbeville after many years employment. In later years, he was employed by the Henry County Road & Bridge Department. Mr. Ham was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanelle Ham, a son, Ricky Ham, a grandson, Jack Ham and a step-daughter, Linda Mills. Surviving relatives include his wife, Lutrelle Messer Ham; a daughter, Simone Henderson, and a son, Levin Ham (Lori), all of Dothan; three step-children, Brenda Nelson (Daryl, deceased), Lynn Haven, FL; Shirley Ethridge, Auburndale, FL and Jim Bailey, Haines City, FL; five grandchildren, Brandon Ham, Misty Scott, Jerrod Ham, Marx Henderson and Brett Ham; three great-grandchildren, Zane Ham, Chloe Henderson and Bailey Grace Henderson; several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.
