 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ham, Kenneth Randolph
0 entries

Ham, Kenneth Randolph

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Kenneth Randolph Ham, a resident of Panama City, Florida, formerly of Abbeville, died early Saturday morning August 29, 2020, at his home. He was 93. Private graveside services for the family will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, August 31, 2020, in the Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, near Abbeville, with Reverend Don Adams officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity. Mr. Ham was born and reared in Henry County where he lived most of his lifetime before moving to Panama City in 2015. He served his country in the U. S. Army during World War II. Mr. Ham was a member of the Oakey Grove Baptist Church and Brown's Crossroads Masonic Lodge. Mr. Ham was retired from Farmer's Tire in Abbeville after many years employment. In later years, he was employed by the Henry County Road & Bridge Department. Mr. Ham was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanelle Ham, a son, Ricky Ham, a grandson, Jack Ham and a step-daughter, Linda Mills. Surviving relatives include his wife, Lutrelle Messer Ham; a daughter, Simone Henderson, and a son, Levin Ham (Lori), all of Dothan; three step-children, Brenda Nelson (Daryl, deceased), Lynn Haven, FL; Shirley Ethridge, Auburndale, FL and Jim Bailey, Haines City, FL; five grandchildren, Brandon Ham, Misty Scott, Jerrod Ham, Marx Henderson and Brett Ham; three great-grandchildren, Zane Ham, Chloe Henderson and Bailey Grace Henderson; several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

Ham, Kenneth Randolph

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert