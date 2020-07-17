Harrell, Arlene O.

Arlene O. Harrell, 99, a longtime resident of Dothan, passed away, Thursday morning, July 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 until 10:45 am on Saturday prior to service time. Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Ste. 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256 or the Big Oak Boys and Girls Ranch, 5265 Jake Mintz Rd., Gadsden, AL 35905. Mrs. Harrell was born November 14, 1920 in Honoraville, Alabama to Talmadge and Daisy Morgan Owen. In 1967, she moved to Dothan, upon her husband, Moody Harrell's retirement of 30 years in the U. S. Navy. Mrs. Harrell was known affectionally by "Mudder" by her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and most especially hosting her many children and grandchildren for holidays and special occasions. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother that touched many lives by her selfless love and servants' heart. She is predeceased by her parents, Talmadge and Daisy Owen; sister, Katie Lane Raybon; brothers, O'Neal Owen, Glenn Owen and W. J. Owen; husband, Moody E. Harrell and son, Wilburn (Mack Harrell). Survivors include three children, Bobby and Tami Harrell, Wanda and Dr. Charles Feagin and Don and Sharon Harrell; a sister-in-law, Donna Harrell; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Active pallbearers will be grandsons: Nick Harrell, David Harrell, Robert Harrell, Jake Harrell, Matthew Harrell, Brad Harrell and Chase Feagin. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888
