Hathcock, III, Sam J.

Sam J. Hathcock, III, age 67 of Dothan, went to be with the Lord Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020 at Southeast Medical Center, following a courageous fight with cancer and complications due to infection. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery, 2414 Hartford Hwy, Dothan, AL, under the direction of Family First Funeral Care. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, social distancing will be observed, and face mask required. Flowers accepted or donation to the Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass, 457 S Alice Street, Dothan, AL 36301. Sam was born June 8, 1953 in Lebanon, Tennessee to the late Sam J. Hathcock Jr and Martha W. Hall. He moved to Dothan in 1954 where he lived out his life. A graduate of Dothan High School and Auburn University in 1978, with a B.S. in Building Science. Sam bought out his father's interest in Hathcock Roofing & Remodeling in 1990 to become President of their third-generation family business "trusted and recommended since 1945". His business partner of 30 years, Jay Pate, became more like a brother than a partner. A devoted family man, Sam adored his friends and family and would always do anything for anyone, and he was especially dedicated to his wife and two daughters. Sam was a long-time member of the Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club and was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Sam and his partner, Jay Pate, were honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce as Small Business of the Year in 2004. He served on the board of directors and as chairman of the Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass. He was a member and past president of the Dothan Home Builders Association. Sam loved his work family at Hathcock Roofing & Remodeling. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in his death by his brother, Kim Whatley. Sam is survived by his wife of 19 years, Paige D. Hathcock, his two daughters Mary-Katherine Dulac and Maggie Dulac; step-mother, Carolyn I. Hathcock; sisters, Claudia (John) Schuch, Edna (Michael) Lolley, Dawn Hathcock; brothers, Rob Hall (Sharon Brown), Brett (Lynn) Whatley and Donnie Hall; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his beloved fur baby, Lula. Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Hardwick, Jay Pate, Rob Hall, and Jeff Dulac. Honorary pallbearers will be Judson Buchanan and The Bird Boys Hunting Club with Arthur Gardner, Arthur Moore, Bill Lee, Rufus Davis, and Bryan Bain. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
