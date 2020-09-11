Henderson, Don

Mr. Don Henderson, a resident of Ozark, died early Thursday morning, September 10, 2020 at his home. He was 86. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Minister George Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. www.fuquabankston.com
