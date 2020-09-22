Herod, Sue Stokes

Sue Stokes Herod, 85, of Enterprise, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Enterprise with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be in the church fellowship hall from 1:00 PM until service time. Sue Stokes Herod was born in Sylacauga, Alabama. She was the second child of Millard and Mae Whitfield Stokes. She graduated from B.B. Comer High School and then received a B.A. in Home Economics from the University of Alabama. While in college, she married Joseph W. Herod, Jr. After living briefly in Texas and Germany, they settled in Enterprise, Alabama. Sue Herod was known for her Christian faith, honesty, and wit. She was an active member of First Baptist Church where she attended Precepts Bible studies, Willing Workers Sunday School Class, Round Table WMU Group, and served on various church committees. She volunteered in the church library since reading was her passion. She was a lifetime member of Sesame Study Club. Hobbies included cooking, college football, and games. Many friends have enjoyed her uniquely planned dinners. Caramel cake, pound cake, and blueberry delight were top-requested desserts. In the fall, you could hear her yell, "Roll Tide!" on Saturdays. Other hobbies included playing board games with her grandchildren and playing bridge with friends. In any gathering, you could not help joining in when she laughed. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dr. Joe Herod, and her sister, Pasty Gail Burton. Survivors include her two sons, David Herod (Barbara), Springfield, VA, and David John Stefaniak (Holly), Athens, AL; two daughters, Leah Herod, Huntsville, AL, and Debra Roberson (Jay), Decatur, AL; ten grandchildren: Gracie, Emily Anne and Reid Roberson; Nathan and Audrey Herod; Anna Caitlin, Graham, Braden, Stephen, and Davis Stefaniak; one brother, Wayne Stokes (Myra), Calera, AL; three sisters, Faye McGainey, Pinson, AL; Barbara Carpenter, Flowery Branch, GA; Donna Lemley (Wayne), Pelham, AL; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church (Myers Mallory Mission Offering or Church Planting Fund), 302 North Main St., Enterprise, AL, 36330. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.