Higgs, Lindsey Ellenburg

Lindsey Ellenburg Higgs passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home. She was 27. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. John D. Reese officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Hill Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Lindsey was born May 10, 1993 in Houston County to James and Penny Ellenburg. She graduated from Northside Methodist and received her associates in drafting from Wallace Community College. Lindsey enjoyed her free time drawing, and riding four wheelers. She loved being outside and loved her children and family. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dot and Tredwell Pippin; paternal, J.R. and Kate Ellenburg. Survivors include her daughter, Riley Rose Higgs; son, Brantley Ryan Higgs; parents; father, Donnie Ellenburg, and mother, Penny Ellenburg; father of her children, Michael Higgs; half-brother, Jesse Coker (Kendall); nieces: Charlieanna, Rossi, and Alex Coker; uncle, Rickey Ellenburg (Peggy); aunt, Tammy Spooner (Jody); several cousins and other extended family and friends. Lindsey had many friends who will truly miss her. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
