Hill, Cortez

Mr. Cortez Fitzgerald Hill, age 25, of Dothan, Alabama departed this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020; drive-thru viewing will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; graveside service will be Friday, August 14, 2020 11 AM at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
