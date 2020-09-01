Hobbs, Ruthie Mae

Ruthie Mae Hobbs, 83, a resident of Ashford, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30,2020 at Southeast Hospital. She was born on December 17,1936 in Houston County to the late Ben Harrison and Laura Mae (Hicks) Harrison. Funeral Services will be 3 PM, Wednesday, at Shady Grove Congregational Holiness Church in Pansey, AL. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service, burial to follow in church cemetery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis and Otis Harrison, sister, Mary Harrison, and a son, Robert Manly Hobbs. Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Herman Hobbs, children, Roger (Peggy) Hobbs, Billy (Molly) Hobbs, Richard (Billie) Hobbs, Hollie Hobbs (Fiancé Corry Burgess), brothers, Odell (Mae) Harrison, James (Sandra) Harrison, Earl Harrison, sister, Martha (Johnny) Johnson, twenty grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, special nephew, Michael Harrison and many loving family members
