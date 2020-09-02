Hodges, Sarah Condrey

Sarah Condrey Hodges, a resident of Ozark, formerly of Headland, died Monday, August 31, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 74. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
