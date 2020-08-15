Hogg, Juanita S. "Nita"

Juanita S. "Nita" Hogg, 88, a resident of Dothan, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born in Dale County to Bishop Marvin Sasnett and Cora Lee (Cunningham) Sasnett. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 15 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 1 PM on Saturday. Nita's interesting and adventuresome career included work as a musician in Bobby Jones and the Pine Valley Folks, a popular local country band; licensed professional nurse at Dothan's General Hospital; lobbyist in the State legislature; Secretary of the Alabama Commission on Aging by appointment of the Governor; attendee at the White House Conference on Aging by invitation of the President; public relations director for State Auditor Melba Till Allen; assistant to the public relations director in the Governor's Office of Consumer Protection; first director of Dothan's Retired Senior Volunteer Program; reporter for the Birmingham News; and the first Victim Services Officer for the 21st Judicial Circuit of Alabama. Nita was also the first woman to fly in the RF-4C Phantom Jet. Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth T. Hogg. Survivors include a son, David K. Hogg (Lisa); daughters, Sally H. Buchanan; Mary Call; and Peggy Brown (Wayne); grandchildren: Daniel A. Hogg, Amelia Hogg, Paige Buchanan, Matt Buchanan, Kendall Buchanan, Brian Call, Randy Call, Chris Call, Nathan Brown, Natalie Collins, Nichole Poe; a number of great-grandchildren; a nephew, Bob Bowman; and nieces Joyce Williamson, Shirley Hazel, Patricia Collins, and Brenda Billick. Pallbearers are: Hon. Butch Binford, George Wallace, Jr., Bob Bowman, Bill Ward, Daniel Hogg, and John M. Cook. Honorary pallbearers are: Doug Valeska, Matt Buchanan, Wayne Brown, and Bruce Williamson. www.wardwilson.com
