Holley, Mary Elvie Johnson
Mary Elvie Johnson Holley of Dothan, AL passed away on August 7, 2020 at Southeast Health. She was 89 years old. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1-2 pm. Mrs. Holley was born on March 8, 1931 in Alabama City, Alabama to the late Mr. and Mrs. John Johnson. She loved to work crossword puzzles, going out to eat fish with family and friends, and reminisce about the good ole days. Mrs. Holley was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Johnson, her husband, Roy Gene Holley, her sisters, Polly Kramer and Betty Guy, her brother, Billy Johnson, and her grandson, Chris Holley. Mrs. Holley is survived by her sons, Steve Holley (Carolyn) of Wicksburg, AL, Daryl (Pat) Holley of Webb, AL, and Craig Holley of Birmingham, AL; her grandchildren, Crystal Holley of Dothan, AL, Gaither Holley of South Carolina, Brenden Holley and Madilyn Holley of Birmingham, AL, Brad Snell of Texasville, AL, and Letisha Paramore of Webb, AL; her sisters, Opal (Jackie) Epperson and Becky (Steve) Barnett of Childersburg, AL. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

