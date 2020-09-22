 Skip to main content
Hollis, Bonnie Faye Lunseth
Hollis, Bonnie Faye Lunseth

Mrs. Bonnie Faye Lunseth Hollis of Dothan passed away peacefully Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 76. Mrs. Hollis was born March 29, 1944 to Stanford Paulding Lunseth and Myrtice Wilkes Lunseth. Mrs. Hollis taught for 17 years at Houston Academy. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Steadman Lamar Hollis. Survivors include daughter Patti Hollis Trippeer, son Jeffrey and Sarah Hollis and 4 grandchildren. Contributions may be made to Encompass Home Health Hospice 3379 W. Main Street, Suite A, Dothan, AL 36305.

