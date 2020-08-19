You have permission to edit this article.
Holman, Mary Ruth
Holman, Mary Ruth

Mary Ruth Holman, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Tuesday, August 18,2020 at Extendicare Health and Rehab. She was 95. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Benny Lindsey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9 AM to 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 10 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Flint Hill Methodist Church Cemetery, Alex City, Alabama with Radney Funeral Home directing. The family will be accepting friends at 401 Pepperridge Road, Dothan, Alabama 36301. Ms. Holman was born to the late John and Callie Taylor Black. She taught herself how to play the piano at a early age, later playing for many quartets on the Sunday Night Radio Show. She taught music for twenty years before her retirement at Trinity Presbyterian Church Kindergarten in Dothan, Alabama. She was a devout wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her hobbies included cooking, playing the piano and hugging. She never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed by her loving family. She was a devout follower of her lord and savior Jesus Christ, who she relied on daily to help raise her five daughters. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her first, husband Ford Peoples; her husband of twenty years and the father of her children, Vernon Holman; a daughter, Linda Daniels; three brothers, Robert, Garland, and Mark Swain Black; two sisters, Lorena Parker and Nona Fuller; one great grandson Stephen Lee Shull. Survivors include four daughters, Bonnie Mathews, Anna Railey (Rodney), Sidney Cartee (Gary), and Elizabeth Holman (Terry Barfield); nine grandchildren, Ginny Wiggins (Wayne), Bonnie Garris, David and Robert Mathews, Callie Skipper (Joey), Aimee Railey, Leah Heck (Justin), Ashlyn and Mary Cartee; Seven great grandchildren; one special sister in-law, Sarah Black and a host of nieces and nephews. www.southernheritagefh.com

Holman, Mary Ruth
Holman, Mary Ruth
