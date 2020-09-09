Hughes, Mr. Bill Childs

Mr. Bill Childs Hughes, age 85 died, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home in Hartford, Alabama surrounded by his family. Graveside services were held at the Hartford City Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 am with Reverend Alex Oberneder and Reverend William Messer directing and Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home directing. Bill graduated from Geneva County High School in 1953. He attended Marion Military Institute and Auburn University. He was employed with Sherlock, Smith & Adams, an Architecture-Engineering firm in Montgomery, Alabama for several years. He later was employed with the First National Bank of Hartford and First Insurance Agency. He purchased the First Insurance Agency and operated it until 2015. He was also the Manager and part-owner of Hartford Motor Inc. in Hartford, Alabama. Mr. Hughes served as a Director of the First National Bank of Hartford from 1964 until 2019 and was elected Director Emeritus in 2019. During his association with the First National Bank of Hartford, the bank grew tremendously, due in large part; to his leadership, direction, and foresight. Mr. Hughes was Manager and Treasurer of J. A. Hughes Farms, Inc., of which he was a part-owner. Mr. Hughes was a Director of the First Hartford Bancshares, Inc. from 1964 until 2019 and was elected Director Emeritus in 2019. Mr. Hughes was a Mason, a member of the Alabama Cattleman's Association, where he served as Secretary of the local chapter, the Hartford Lion's Club and the Geneva County High School Athletic Club. He was an active member of the Hartford First United Methodist Church, and had served many years as the Church Treasurer, on the Administrative Board, and was a member of the Men's Bible Class. Bill was an avid sportsman. He had a great love for fishing, hunting, and Auburn football. Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Williams Hughes; grandsons, Brantley Brooks Murdock and Jesse Benjamin Murdock; parents, John Albert Hughes, Sr., and Lovie Dell Childs Hughes; a brother and sister-in-law, Jessie E. (Gene) Hughes and Betty Rhodes Hughes; a brother, John A. Hughes, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Janet Jones Hughes; brother-in-law, William McNeal; step-grandson, Matthew Cannon and a nephew, John Gregory (Greg) Hughes. Bill is survived by his daughter and son-in-law,Virginia Dell Hughes Murdock and Randall Vance Murdock of Hartford, Alabama; step-son, Rodney Hamrick of Dothan, Alabama; step-son, Steve Hamrick of Ashford, Alabama; grandson, Parker Hughes Murdock of Hartford, Alabama; step-grandson, Phillip Hamrick of Dothan, Alabama; step-grandson, Daniel Thrasher of Cottonwood, Alabama; brother, H. J. (Jack) Hughes of Hartford, Alabama; sister-in-law, Opal Nell Hughes of Hartford, Alabama; sister-in-law, Betty McNeal of Gordon, Alabama, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartford First United Methodist Church, 205 South 3rdAvenue, Hartford, Alabama 36344. Honorary Pallbearers: GCHS Class of 1953, Men's Bible Class, and the Directors, Officers and Employees of the First National Bank of Hartford. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the kindness shown to Bill during his illness. A special thank you to Mrs. Joyce Hatcher, Mrs. Gwen Majors, Encompass Health Care and Hospice Nurses.
