Hutchinson, Ruth LaRue

Ruth LaRue Hutchinson, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her residence. She was 89 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
