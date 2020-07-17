Ivey, Matthew "Mattie"

Mr. Matthew "Mattie" Ivey, a resident of Midland City, died late Monday evening, July 13, 2020 in Dothan. He was 30. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Woodham officiating. Burial will follow in the Chalkhead Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Matthew was born September 15, 1989 in Dale County, Alabama and has lived in Midland City for the past seventeen years. He attended Dale County High School and Northview High School. Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Earl Ivey; grandfather, Sherman Carroll and grandmother, Ollie Ammons; nephew, Jordin Orion Carroll; aunt, Rebecca Grace Carroll and uncle, David Carroll. Surviving relatives include his son, Colton Birchler; mother and stepfather, Sarah Carroll and Kenneth Meeks; his siblings, Wayne Carroll, Christopher Carroll, Shannon Ivey, and Keith Ivey; niece, Marley Lynn Carroll and nephew, Jonathan Carroll; aunt, Cindy Carroll; uncles, Robert Carroll, Mark Carroll, and Alvy Wayne Carroll, Sherman Carroll, Jr. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
