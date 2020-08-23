Jackson, Gloria Harrison

Mrs. Gloria Harrison Jackson, a resident of Ozark, died early Friday morning, August 21, 2020 at her home. She was 82. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Hagler officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Mrs. Jackson, daughter of the late Clarence Harrison and Hettie Cureton Harrison, was a native of the Old Center Community of Henry County. She was a graduate of Newville High School and moved to Ozark in the mid 1950's. Mrs. Jackson was employed with Pea River Electric Cooperative and that's where she met her husband. She was a member of the Ozark Baptist Church and had worked in the church nursery for several years. Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Carroll Eugene Jackson in 2007 and her brother, Billy Harrison. Surviving relatives include her two sons, Eugene Jackson (Amy) and Morgan Jackson (Anna), all of Ozark; her sister, Josephine Palmer (John), Tampa, FL; four grandchildren, Adam Jackson, Breanna Jackson, C-Ann Jackson, and Noah Jackson; several nieces and nephews. www.fuquabankston.com
