Jacobs, Reverend Kenneth L.

Reverend Kenneth L. Jacobs, 84, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence after a brief illness. Rev. Jacobs was born April 30, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio to Leslie Burg and Ruth Bell Pearmon Jacobs. He served in the U. S. Army for several years as a paratrooper. Rev. Jacobs was employed with Independent Life as an insurance agent for several years. He later worked with the Prison system in Marion County, Florida. Rev. Jacobs was a retired Methodist Minister having served for over 34 years. He was also one of the founding members of Dothan Messianic Fellowship. In addition to his parents, Rev. Jacobs is predeceased by three sisters, Shirley Ann Kozad, Frances Elaine Frost and Mary Gibson; a brother, James Krause and a son, Charles Leslie Jacobs. Rev. Jacobs is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley M. Jacobs of Cottonwood; two daughters, Kelly L. Bexley of Cottonwood and Diea J. Wolford (Kirby) of Springfield, Ohio; five grandchildren, Autumn S. Jones (Roger), Angela Conant (Edward), Scott Wolford, Leslie Ann Jennings (Jeff) and Corrine Jacobs; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service may be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wiregrass Food Bank, "Brown Bag Program", 382 Twitchell Rd, Dothan, AL 36303. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Encompass Health and Hospice. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.