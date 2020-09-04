Jewell, Betty Jo Smith

Betty Jo Smith Jewell, 80, of Enterprise, AL, went to Heaven on Sunday, August 30, surrounded by loving family at Flowers Hospital. Betty will be remembered for her servant heart and her ability to always put others before herself. Many knew her from her years of service at Winn-Dixie. She retired as a Customer Service Manager after 23 years. Betty enjoyed spending time with loved ones and reading in her spare time. Betty was born in Ino, Alabama on August 15, 1940 to the late Charlie Robert Smith and Lucy Mae (Kendrick) Smith. Betty graduated from Elba High School in 1958. After many years of work and travel, Betty returned to Enterprise, AL, where she resided at the time of her death. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Robert and Lucy Mae (Kendrick) Smith; maternal grandparents, Robert S. "Bud" and Ida Mae Kendrick; paternal grandparents, Richard H. "Dick" and Lena Smith; husband, Christopher Jewell; son, Charles D. "Chuck" Morrow; and a sister, Jo Ann Smith Clark. Betty is survived by her sister, Peggy Ann Smith Prewett (Wayne) of Helena, AL; a loving cousin, Brandie Mann Driggers (Charlie) along with their daughter, Darcie Driggers, whom held a special place in Betty's heart, of Salem, AL; nieces, Rhonda Regina Smith (Steve) of Midlothian, TX, and Stacey Page Clark (Rick Stacy) of Colorado Springs, CO; great nieces, Megan Brittany Anable (Jason), Bree Summer Hage, Destiny Rowan Hage, Asha Arlena Smith, and Mellie Margaret Smith; great nephews, Daniel Mark Smith (Keri), David Chad Smith (Alex), Chance Christopher Smith, and Clark Joe Smith; and many great-great-nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen cemetery on Thursday, September 3, 2020 beginning at 3:00 P.M., with burial to follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:45 until 2:45 at Hayes Funeral Home. Betty's kindness and love for others will live on in our hearts. Hayes Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jewell family.
