Johnson, Phillip V. (Billy)
Johnson, Phillip V. (Billy)

Phillip Vance (Billy) Johnson, 72, a lifelong resident of Houston County, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church with Brother Don Tew and Rev. Robert Canant officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in Mt. Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1:30 3 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Johnson, Phillip V. (Billy)
Johnson, Phillip V. (Billy)

