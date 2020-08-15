Johnston, Manley "Shot"

Mr. Manley "Shot" Johnston passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at a hospital in Chipley, Florida, after a brief illness. He was 81. A private family service will be held at 9:30 am Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cowarts Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Johnston was born on October 6, 1938 in Cowarts, Alabama to Aubrey E. and Madie S. Johnston. In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnston was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Z. Johnston and Henry Ellis Johnston, both of Cowarts, AL; and sister, Ruth J. Bailey of Wadley, AL. He is survived by his two daughters, Joni Johnston and Julie Johnston, both of San Diego, CA; son, Mike Johnston of Dadeville, AL; brother, Douglas D. (Rita) Johnston of Cowarts, AL; and a sister-in-law, Martha P. Johnston. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
