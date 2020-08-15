You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnston, Manley "Shot"
0 entries

Johnston, Manley "Shot"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mr. Manley "Shot" Johnston passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at a hospital in Chipley, Florida, after a brief illness. He was 81. A private family service will be held at 9:30 am Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cowarts Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Johnston was born on October 6, 1938 in Cowarts, Alabama to Aubrey E. and Madie S. Johnston. In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnston was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Z. Johnston and Henry Ellis Johnston, both of Cowarts, AL; and sister, Ruth J. Bailey of Wadley, AL. He is survived by his two daughters, Joni Johnston and Julie Johnston, both of San Diego, CA; son, Mike Johnston of Dadeville, AL; brother, Douglas D. (Rita) Johnston of Cowarts, AL; and a sister-in-law, Martha P. Johnston. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Johnston, Manley "Shot"
To plant a tree in memory of Manley Johnston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert