Jones, John Lewis

John Jones went to be with the Lord Friday, August 7th at Southeast Health. He was 74 years of age. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14th from 4 until 6 pm at the Newman Mortuary Chapel located at 114 Harper Drive Ozark, AL. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 15th at Westside Cemetery in Ozark, AL. A guest register may be signed at newmanmortuary.com.
