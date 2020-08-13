You have permission to edit this article.
Jones, John Lewis
0 entries

Jones, John Lewis

  • 0
John Jones went to be with the Lord Friday, August 7th at Southeast Health. He was 74 years of age. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14th from 4 until 6 pm at the Newman Mortuary Chapel located at 114 Harper Drive Ozark, AL. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 15th at Westside Cemetery in Ozark, AL. A guest register may be signed at newmanmortuary.com.

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Newman Mortuary, Inc.
114 Harper Drive
Ozark, AL 36360
Aug 15
Graveside Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
10:00AM
Westside Cemetery
373 West Parker Street
Ozark, AL 36360
