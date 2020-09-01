Jones, Paula Jo

Paula Jo Jones, a resident of Dothan, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at her residence. She was 46 Funeral services for Paula will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Reverend Tim Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 2:45 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ; Ridgecrest Baptist Church Choir Fund or Building fund, 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL 36301. Paula was born June 29, 1974 in Dothan, Alabama to Paul and Peggy Jernigan Jones. She was a lifelong resident of Dothan and a 1993 graduate of Dothan High School. She was a Medical Clerk at the VA Medical Clinic for twelve years until a medical retirement in 2018. Paula was a lifelong member of Ridgecrest Baptist, where she was active in youth and adult choir. In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming at the Wellness Pool and Water World. Paula is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charleston and Lois Jones and maternal grandparents, Milton and Ola Mae Jernigan. Survivors include her parents, Paul and Peggy Jones; the Walker Family; Row 4 RBC Choir; aunts, Betty Collier and family, Bobby Marchman and family and her two furry friends, Bear and Charlie. www.southernheritagefh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.