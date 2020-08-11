You have permission to edit this article.
Jones, Sr., Deacon George F.
Jones, Sr., Deacon George F.

Deacon George F. Jones, Sr., age 76, of Cottonwood, AL. Graveside service will be 10 am Wed. August 12th at Union Hill MB Church 1499 Dyras Rd. Cottonwood, AL. Visitation for family and friends 5 to 7 pm Today at the church. www.mckinniefuneralhome.com

Jones, Sr., Deacon George F.
Jones, Sr., Deacon George F.
