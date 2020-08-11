Deacon George F. Jones, Sr., age 76, of Cottonwood, AL. Graveside service will be 10 am Wed. August 12th at Union Hill MB Church 1499 Dyras Rd. Cottonwood, AL. Visitation for family and friends 5 to 7 pm Today at the church. www.mckinniefuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jones Sr. Deacon George F. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.