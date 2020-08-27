Jordan, Clayton

Clayton Jordan, originally of Niceville, Florida, passed away peacefully in Dothan, Alabama on August 19th, 2020, at the age 69. Clayton left an indelible and positive impact on the lives of countless individuals of all ages for many years, through his ministry, athletics and mentoring. He was heavily involved with teaching and coaching functions, most recently, at Providence Christian School, where he served a multitude of roles for the school substitute teacher, bus driver and Coach. Clayton's humor, wit and infectious smile will be remembered across many generations, and his impact will always be felt for those who were fortunate enough to interact with him in whatever capacity. One thing was for certain with Clayton, regardless of the interaction, you always knew that there was sincerity in everything he said or did for any and all. He could often be found at local sporting events where he was supporting the community's youth, on the driving range at Robert Trent Jones, the tennis courts or driving to see his grandkids in Atlanta or Washington D.C. Clayton is preceded in death by his parents William and Gisela. He is survived by his children Clay and Crisina; by his grandchildren Brady (9), Anderson (7), Quinn (4), Roman (2), and Cohen (1 week); and by his siblings Christine, Clifton, and Calvin. A celebration of life will be held on August 29th in Dothan, AL at the Providence Christian School's Football Stadium, beginning at 9:00 AM. The family felt there could be no better place to send Clayton off than in a place that meant everything to him surrounded by those he loved and supported for all of these years. Due to Covid-19 situation, we respectfully ask that social distancing be observed and face masks be worn at the celebration service. For those unable to attend, there will be a Facebook Live stream (details to come through the "Updates on Clayton Jordan" FB page). His children would like to ask in lieu of sending flowers in their Dad's honor that you please provide donations to the "Clayton Jordan Fund," which is located at ServisFirst Bank in Dothan, AL. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.