Kennedy, Homer William

Homer William Kennedy, a resident of Shorterville, died Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020, at his home. He was 93. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM (CDT) Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the Shorterville Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend George Bryan officiating. Social distancing and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.