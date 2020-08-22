Kennedy, Phillip Rayburn

Phillip Rayburn Kennedy, a resident of the Blackwood Community, near Headland, died Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at his home. He was 83. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the Blackwood Church with Brother Bill Smith and Sammy Popwell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday in the church sanctuary. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
