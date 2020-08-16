Kirkland, Jerry

Jerry Kirkland, a resident of Webb, died Friday night, August 14, 2020, at his home. He was 73. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, August 17, 2020, in the Center Baptist Church Cemetery, near Webb, with Reverend Tony Deese officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing and masks will be observed. Mr. Kirkland was born and reared near Webb, son of the late Otis Kirkland and Helen Forrester Kirkland. He was a graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia and lived in Webb most of his lifetime. He served his country in the U. S. Army during the 1960's. Mr. Kirkland was member of the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church and was a former member of the Masonic Order and the Eastern Star. He formerly sang with the Crimson River Quartet and the Crowns of Grace Quartet. Mr. Kirkland retired from the U. S. Postal Service as a Clerk. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marguerite Ingram and two brothers, David Kirkland and Lynwood Kirkland. Surviving relatives include his wife, Melissa Snellgrove Kirkland; a step-son; brothers-in-law, Byron Ingram, Ashford and Morgan Snellgrove, Webb; two step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Barry Kirkland, special great-niece, Mady Zaleski and three special great-nephews, Joshua Zaleski, Will Zaleski and Brayden Kirkland. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
