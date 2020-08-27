Kirkland, Julie Hartzog

Julie Hartzog Kirkland, a resident of Chipley, Florida, died late Tuesday night, August 25, 2020, in the Washington Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. She was 79. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 PM Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery, near Abbeville, with Reverend George Bryan officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing and masks will be observed. Mrs. Kirkland was born in Daleville, daughter of the late Hilton Hartzog and Mary Crowley Hartzog. She retired from WalMart in Dothan as a Department Manager. Mrs. Kirkland formerly attended Sardis Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, C. W. Kirkland, three brothers, Hilton Jackson Hartzog, Doug Hartzog and LaDon Hartzog, and a sister, Linda Brunson. Surviving relatives include two sisters, Martha Wilkins (William), Headland; and Bobbie Greathouse (John), Dothan; a granddaughter, Amanda Sconyers. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.Phone 334-693-3371.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.