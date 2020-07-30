Kitch, Bradley LeDean

Mr. Bradley L. Kitch, age 52, of Enterprise passed away Sunday afternoon in his home in Enterprise, Alabama. A memorial service will be held at Searcy Funeral Home in Enterprise, Alabama, at 2:00 pm Friday, July 31, 2020, with Reverend Sonny Moore officiating. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday at Searcy Funeral Home. Mr. Kitch was born in Joplin, Missouri, to the late Gary N. Kitch and Helen Virginia Degnan. He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran and Bronze Star recipient, which is one of the highest honors in the United States Armed Forces. He served for 21 years in the Army. His roles in the military included an aircraft mechanic and UH-60 Door Gunner. During his time of service, he served in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. After retiring from the military, he worked on Ft. Rucker as a civilian contractor with Army Fleet Support, which is now known as M1 Support Services. His last role with M1 was managing the Air Force Project at Cairns Airfield in Daleville, Alabama. Survivors include siblings: Tommy Kitch of Duquesne, MO, Michael Kitch, Galena, KS, Wanda Shoemaker (Marc) of Emporia, KS; sons: Drew Kitch (Josie) of Dothan and Sam Kitch of Daytona Beach, FL; 1 Grandchild Arya Sutton of Daytona Beach, FL. searcyfuneralhome.com
