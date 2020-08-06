Kite, Dennis Wayne

Dennis Wayne Kite, a resident of Webb, Alabama died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home. He was 56. Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home. Dennis was employed as the maintenance supervisor at the National Peanut Festival Fair Grounds for 13 years. He was an avid outdoorsman that spent days and nights hunting and fishing. A certified mechanic by trade but could fix anything that was brought to him that was broken. He was a loving husband, dad, and granddad. He will be dearly missed by his loving family. Survivors include his loving wife of nine years, Tracy Byrd Kite; his parents, Arthur Wayne Kite and Lillian Kent Williams; three sons, Chad Kite (Marie), Johnny Kite (Shanna Manning), and Daniel Miller; one daughter, Heather Thomas (Adrian); two sisters, Donna Allenburg (Stephen), and Teresa Forehand; nine grandchildren; and many nieces nephews and extended family. www.southernheritagefh.com
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1000 Hodgesville Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
