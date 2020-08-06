You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kite, Dennis Wayne
0 entries

Kite, Dennis Wayne

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Dennis Wayne Kite, a resident of Webb, Alabama died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home. He was 56. Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home. Dennis was employed as the maintenance supervisor at the National Peanut Festival Fair Grounds for 13 years. He was an avid outdoorsman that spent days and nights hunting and fishing. A certified mechanic by trade but could fix anything that was brought to him that was broken. He was a loving husband, dad, and granddad. He will be dearly missed by his loving family. Survivors include his loving wife of nine years, Tracy Byrd Kite; his parents, Arthur Wayne Kite and Lillian Kent Williams; three sons, Chad Kite (Marie), Johnny Kite (Shanna Manning), and Daniel Miller; one daughter, Heather Thomas (Adrian); two sisters, Donna Allenburg (Stephen), and Teresa Forehand; nine grandchildren; and many nieces nephews and extended family. www.southernheritagefh.com

+1 
Kite, Dennis Wayne
+1 
Kite, Dennis Wayne
To send flowers to the family of Dennis Kite, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 7
Visitation
Friday, August 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News