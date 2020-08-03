Knoblach, Sr., William Albert

William "Bill" Albert Knoblach, Sr., a resident of Dothan, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was 85 years old. A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jean Smith officiating. Mr. Knoblach was born on December 21, 1934 in Pennsylvania and lived there the early years of his life. He was very active in the Newton Senior Center and was a member of Post 12 American Legion. Mr. Knoblach was a very generous, loving, caring family man. He was a faithful Christian, studying the Bible regularly, he was Saved and ready for the second coming of Christ. Mr. Knoblach was preceded in death by his wife Helene, his parents, Herman J. Knoblach and Edna Hicks, by his oldest son, Barry J. Knoblach, his four siblings, and 2 of his great-grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Keith J. Knoblach, William A. Knoblach, Jr., Linda A. (Michael) Knoblach-Harkness, Diane (Lehman) Irby, Lorraine A. Guffey, Scott G. Knoblach, and Kimmarie (Gary) Jackson; his fourteen grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
