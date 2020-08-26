Steve E. Kocsis Steve E. Kocsis 90, of Dothan, Ala, formerly of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away on Monday August 10th, 2020 at Dale Medical Center. A memorial service will be held 11 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Columba Catholic Church. Mr. Kocsis was born on October 27, 1929 in Gary, Indiana. He lived in Gary until 1985 and moved to Port Charlotte, FL. He later moved to Dothan in 2005. He retired from Teamsters. He was a proud Air Force Veteran. He has been active at St. Columba Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Kocsis is preceded in death by wife, Anita, his sisters, Elizabeth and Mary and brothers Joe and John. He is survived by his nephew, Gary and Brenda Whiteside of Westville, IN; Bob and Diane Ray of Valparaiso. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com.
