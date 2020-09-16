Laduew, Mrs. Sara Jeanelle Bruner

Mrs. Sara Jeanelle Bruner Laduew, a resident of Ozark, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Ozark Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was 75 years old. Funeral services for Mrs. Laduew will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Justin Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Hawridge Cemetery at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Ozark, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Thursday from 12:00 Noon until service time. Mrs. Laduew was born May 24, 1945 in Ozark, Alabama to the late Leo Windoll Bruner and Annie Lee Trimm Bruner. She was an avid reader and was very interested in her genealogy. She enjoyed pottery and gardening. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Kara Michelle Laduew. Survivors include her husband, James Freeman Laduew of Ozark, Alabama; two daughters, Lavell Watson and Pam Perez of both of Pensacola, Florida; two sons, Michael Laduew of Ozark and Ronald Wheat (Jessica) of Panama City, Florida. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com