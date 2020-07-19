Laney, Sarah Jeanette Blackwell

Sarah Jeanette Blackwell Laney passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Dothan where she has resided for the past 20 years. She was born September 27, 1929, in Mitchell County, GA to Benjamin Sumter and Molly Vera Hatcher Blackwell and was the youngest of seven brothers and sisters. Jean was predeceased by the great love of her life, LTC Ira "Ike" Laney. She delighted in telling the story of how she and her sister, Geneva, married brothers, Ike and Chuck. She was a loving daughter, devoted wife, caring mother, adoring grandmother and will be greatly missed. Jean and Ike traveled the world during Ike's military career spending two tours in Germany and settling in Enterprise upon Ike's retirement from the military. She was the family matriarch and her Sunday dinners were not to be missed. She opened her home and table to many friends and missionaries throughout the years and provided assistance in many ways to many people. She was an avid gardener who never wore gloves because she liked the feel of the earth. Jean was an exceptional seamstress and cook and everyone's favorite person in the family. Jean is survived by a son, Ira L. Laney II of Kennesaw, GA; a daughter, Lora Jan Laney; a daughter and son-in-law, Cindy (Paul) Meyers; five grandchildren: Lora "Amie" (Garvin) Hoffman, Benjamin (Dina) Ayers, Adrianne (Steve) Simmons, Paul "Buck"(Holly) Meyers and Hayley Meyers all of Dothan, AL; five great-grandsons, Ben, Gabriel, and Justin Ayers, Needam Sommer, Paul "Milo" Meyers and great-granddaughter Ella Davis. A special thanks to Martha Williams, a good friend and caring neighbor. At a date to be determined, graveside services will take place at the National Cemetery at Arlington in Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to LDS Perpetual Education, https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org/donations/church/perpetual-education-fund, or to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.