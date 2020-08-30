Lee, Carlos Everett

Carlos Everett Lee, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and love. He was born in Hammond, Indiana to Okley and Helen Phillips Lee and lived his younger years in South Baldwin County, Alabama. Carlos was a graduate of Foley High School in Foley, Alabama, and a graduate of Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn), class of '51. His only sibling, John O. Lee also graduated from API, class of '51. John passed away in 2000 in Seal Beach, California, and his parents lived in Summerdale, Alabama at the time of their death. Carlos had a long life and was dedicated to service. His family will have a celebration of his wonderful life at 3 pm, Sunday, August 30, in Pine Crest Cemetery, Citronelle, AL with Dr. Jim Sanders officiating and Freeman Funeral Services directing. He was dedicated to his faith, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Dothan, and the Pathfinders Sunday School Class. His church family was very dear to him. Any memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1380 West Main St., Dothan, AL, 36301; Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave., Dothan, AL, 36303, or Lake Junaluska, PO Box 67, Lake Junaluska, NC, 28745. Carlos served in the U.S. Navy, World War II, aboard the US Hopewell (DD-681) in the Western Pacific Theater. Over the years Carlos enjoyed flower gardening, woodworking, playing bridge, square dancing, and his favorite choice of exercise was swimming. For many years Carlos was an active member of Dothan Rotary Club, (a Paul Harris Fellow), a Board Member of Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, and Sons of The American Revolution. He served as the Projects Chair of Junaluska Associates, while living at Lake Junaluska, NC. Carlos spent most of his working years with American Red Cross and United Way. He and his family lived in Japan, California, and Atlanta, GA while he worked with Red Cross. Carlos did Post Graduate work in management/ social work/ human resources/ finance at the University of California, Berkeley, CA. In the years working with United Way the family lived in Norfolk, VA; Atlanta, GA; and Dothan, AL. He retired in 1992 as President/CEO of Wiregrass United Way in Dothan. Carlos enjoyed his friends and cared for and loved his family and extended families. He was married to his beloved wife, Helen Draime Lee, and they were parents to their precious daughters, Linda Virginia and Carla Jeanne. Linda was born in Mobile, AL and Carla was born in Auburn, AL. After the death of Helen, Carlos was blessed to be married to Mable Hutto Lee until her passing. Carlos is survived by his cherished wife of almost 19 years, Julia Kelley Lee. He is also survived by his cherished family; daughters, Linda Lee Dowling and husband Dennis, and Carla Lee Houston, all of Orlando, Florida; granddaughter Amanda Lee Donato and husband Fred Donato (Orlando, FL); grandson Mark Henry Dowling and wife Janice Levante Dowling (Allen, TX). Great grandchildren are Maximus Augustus and Wyatt West Donato and Connor Lee and Elena Marie Dowling. Carlos deeply loved his nieces and nephew which include Terry Lane, Yvonne Stephens (Tim), Sharon Kosel (Joseph), Vanessa Lee, and Phillip Lee (Lisa). All live in California. Carlos is also survived by his dear extended family; Dwight and Joy Hutto Montague (Lookout Mountain, TN), Jim and Rebecca Montague Nolen and Ella Joy, David Benjamin, and Mary Cecelia Nolen (Durham, NC), and Rob and Emily Montague Ellis and James Wicker, William Temple and Robert Montague Ellis, (Atlanta, GA). He is also survived by Anita Kay Hutto Cates; Danny and Shauna Brown and Amanda, Casey and Heather Brown; Rusty and Belinda Bethea and Hayden and Maggie Bethea; Ashley Bayley; Craig and Deborah Hutto and Jared and Justin Hutto; Rob Sullivan and daughter Jessica. Julia's family, which became Carlos' beloved family, include: Sister-in-laws, Joyce McCord (Dothan, AL) and Dot Kelley (Montgomery, AL). Brother-in-law, Bill Lisenby and wife Carol (Auburn, AL); Michael and Tami McCord (Dothan, AL); Adam and Susannah McCord, Anderson Hollon and John Robert McCord (Graceville, FL); Anthony and Kelly McCord, and Aaden Cash McCord (Cottonwood, AL). Wally and Tami Roper (Dothan, AL); Tim and Emily Roper Flowers and Julia Anne and Abigail Lee Flowers (West Palm Beach, FL); Bradley and Cassadi Roper, Ellorie Caye and Amoson Mac Roper (Dothan, AL); Dennis and Tina Kelley and Maria Christine Kelley (Huntsville, AL), William and Brianna Marie Baruzzini (Jacksonville, NC), Matthew Patrick Kelley (San Diego, CA), and Michael Thomas Kelley (Oak Harbor, WA). "Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy." John 16:22
