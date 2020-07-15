Mr. Lynn N. Lewis, 81, of Dothan died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 10 am, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating, Wendy Tatum providing the Eulogy and Glover Funeral Home directing. There will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church "Building Fund", 3257 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, AL, 36301. Mr. Lewis was born January 19, 1939 in Monroe, Louisiana to James Emerson and Oma Crockett Lewis and lived the early years of his life there. He later moved to Mobile and was a 1959 graduate of Murphy High School, then joined the U.S. Air Force. He also attended vocational school there in Mobile after serving in the U.S. Air Force. After moving to Dothan, Mr. Lewis was employed with Smith's Incorporated as a sheet metal worker for 26 years and later worked with Southeast Alabama Medical Center in central supply for 13 years prior to his retirement. Mr. Lewis was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers and five sisters. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Quay P. Lewis of Dothan; a son, Kevin Lynn Lewis (Tonya) of Helena; a granddaughter, Kendall Lewis of Helena; two sisters-in-law, Patsy Sorenson (Jimmy) and Elene Powell, all of Dothan; several nieces and nephews and many close friends. Pallbearers will be: J. C. Campbell, Will Chadwick, Johnny Chambers, Mel Evans, Mil Tatum, Kenneth Napier. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
