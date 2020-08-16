Lewis, Virginia

Virginia "Jean" Lewis, 88 of Dothan, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Graceville, Florida. Jean was born December 15, 1931 in Houston County, Alabama. She is predeceased by her parents, John Hamilton and Jessie Lashley Hatcher. Jean, affectionately known by her family as "MaJean" was known for her witty sense of humor and was a talented guitar player. She spent many evenings picking her guitar and singing while her husband played harmonica. Her favorite pastime however was fishing. She had an internal fishing radar for finding the biggest fish in the lake and enjoyed taking weekend trips to her favorite fishing spots or to visit relatives in Florida. She was also known for her talented southern cooking skills. Holidays were filled with delicious meals, especially her famous chicken and dressing and German chocolate cakes. In earlier years, she blessed many with her cooking including the residents at Ray Hutto's nursing home before retiring to spend time with her family. In 1946, Jean married the love of her life, James V. Lewis and together they have enjoyed 74 years of marriage. She is also survived by two children, her loving and devoted son, Donny Mac Lewis and wife Cherry, a daughter, Wanda Gayle Lewis, a sister Janie Johnson, and sisters-in-law Ollie Mae Hatcher and Betty Hatcher. Other survivors include grandchildren Jonathan Armstrong (Amy), Donna Grijak, Melissa Owens (Zeb), Valarie Smith (Jamie), great grandchildren Jeremy Lewis (Annie), Garrett and Sarah Dasinger, Shelby and Gray Smith, and two great-great grandchildren Amelia and Charleigh Lewis and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, and seven siblings: sisters Beatrice Bullock, Eula Nell Whitehead, Novie Pritchard, Ethel Bea Lawrence, Melba Kirkland, and brothers Fred Hatcher, Odell Hatcher, Junior Hatcher. Funeral Services will be held 2 pm Monday, August 17, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Doug Seale officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Flowers are being accepted.
