Lindsey, Ruby Jean

Mrs. Ruby Jean Lindsey, age 79, of Albany, GA, formerly of Dothan, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born September 21, 1941 in Houston County to the late Elton Mathis and Lillie Merritt Mathis, Mrs. Lindsey was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Bascom, Florida. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crafts, and reading her Bible. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Lindsey, Sr.; her son, Charles Edward Lindsey, Jr.; her sister, Effie Lee Jordan; and her brother-in-law, Norris Jordan. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Vincent (Dana); her son, Ronald Lindsey (Andrea); her grandson, Joshua Vincent, Jason Vincent, and Jacob Lindsey; her sister, Annie M. Dale; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM (CST), Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Bascom, Florida with Reverend Mark Bristow officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM (CST) at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Bascom, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Autism Society, 6110 Executive Blvd. Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852. www.wardwilson.com
