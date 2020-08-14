Littlefield, Mrs. Betty Price

Mrs. Betty Price Littlefield, 87, a resident of Ozark, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She is now united with those who have gone before her and is suffering no more. Praise God! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued spread, a private family service will be held for Mrs. Littlefield. Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com.
