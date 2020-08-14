You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Littlefield, Mrs. Betty Price
0 entries

Littlefield, Mrs. Betty Price

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mrs. Betty Price Littlefield, 87, a resident of Ozark, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She is now united with those who have gone before her and is suffering no more. Praise God! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued spread, a private family service will be held for Mrs. Littlefield. Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com.

+1 
Littlefield, Mrs. Betty Price
+1 
Littlefield, Mrs. Betty Price
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Littlefield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert