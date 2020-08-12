You have permission to edit this article.
Loggins, Gary Albert
Loggins, Gary Albert

Gary "Coach" Albert Loggins, passed away, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. "Coach Loggins had a positive impact on so many lives. He worked us hard but cared for us just as hard." Gary is preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Adkins Loggins, and his father, Albert Loggins. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Latham Loggins; son Adam Loggins (Stephanie); granddaughter, Haley Loggins; mother Bertie Strickland Loggins; sister, Debra Loggins Jennings (Joe).

Loggins, Gary Albert
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Loggins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

