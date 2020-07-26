Lolley, Betty Hamil

Betty Jean Hamil Lolley, 81, a resident of Dothan, passed away in Noland Hospital on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born in Gadsden, AL., to the late Jacob Sherman Bellew and Flora Ethel (Jones) Bellew. Funeral Services will be 2PM, Tuesday, July 28,2020 at Southside Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Betty was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who absolutely loved her family. She moved to Dothan with her husband Tommy R. Hamil in 1968 and together they opened Dothan Brace Shop where she worked until her retirement in 2002. She was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands; Tommy R Hamil and Farrell Lolley; brothers; Sherman Bellew and Leonard Bellew; and a sister; Alma (Buck) Benefield. Survivors include her daughter; Kristie Hamil Whatley; granddaughter; Kara Nicole Whatley; nephews; Terry Wayne (Donna) Benefield, Leo (Angela) Bellew, nieces; Vickie Gray (Jerry) Swenson, Rita Bellew Negron, and Belinda Lyn Bellew Acereto; and special friends; M.L. (Kiki) Smitherman.
