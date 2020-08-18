Long, Betty Ledbetter

Betty Ledbetter Long, 89, passed away August 12, 2020 in Bartlett, Tennessee where she had moved from Midland City, Alabama in 2011 to be closer to her daughters. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in the Christian Hill Cemetery, between Midland City and Echo, Alabama, with Reverend Tim Sewell officiating. Social distancing and masks will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
