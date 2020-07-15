MSG John Edward "Jack" Long (United States Army, retired), a resident of Ozark, died Monday evening, July 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 91 years old. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend O'Neal Brown and Reverend Michael Lawler officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
