Martin, Sallie Mae

Sallie Mae Martin, a resident of Napier Field, died Saturday morning, August 29, 2020, at her home. She was 90. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, August 31, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Pastor Donald Clark officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Rainbow Meadows Baptist Church, 3480 Napier Field Road, Dothan, AL 36303. Mrs. Martin was born and reared in the Headland area, daughter of the late Preston Smith, Sr. and Lillie Veatrice Oliver Smith. She lived in Napier Field since 1957 and was a member of the Rainbow Meadows Baptist Church. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Hilburn Ray Martin, four sisters, Mary Frances Keel, Frodie Mae Strickland, Veatrice Hill and Flora Hill, four brothers, Billy Gerald Smith, Preston Smith, Jr., Leo Smith and Otho Smith. Surviving relatives include four sons, Donald Martin (Yai), Danny Martin (Liz), all of Ozark; Bobby Martin, Panama City; and Gary Martin (Mary), Ashford; seven grandchildren, Donovan Martin, James Sammons, Anna Marie Hall (Bryan), Ashley Martin (Bruna), Jennifer Davis (Josh), Christopher Martin (Kayla), and Michelle Meadows (Chris); several great-grandchildren. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.