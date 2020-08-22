Mauldin, Durell Lewis

Mr. Durell Lewis Mauldin of Newton passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Southeast Health. He was 68. Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Don Mauldin officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. and continuing until service time. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Slocomb PeeWee Football Association, PO Box 518, Slocomb, AL 36375. The family request that mask be worn and social distancing be observed due to the Covid 19 virus. Mr. Mauldin was born January 18, 1952 in Dale County to the late James L. and Syble Brady Mauldin. Durell proudly served in the Alabama National Guard. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and loved spending time with his family. Durell enjoyed gardening and reading in his spare time. He was an avid Alabama fan "Roll Tide". Survivors include his daughter, Heather Hatton (Bryan), Slocomb; grandchildren: Hayes, Anna Dee and Ellie Hatton; sisters: Dorothy Miller, Headland and Elizabeth Leigh, Ozark; brothers: Don Mauldin (Diane), Gainsville, FL and Dellis Mauldin, Elba; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.